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أميركي وألمانيان يتقاسمون جائزة «نوبل» في الطب

عن بحوثهم بعلم البصريات الوراثية

يورغ ناغل (رويترز)
يورغ ناغل (رويترز)
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أميركي وألمانيان يتقاسمون جائزة «نوبل» في الطب

يورغ ناغل (رويترز)
يورغ ناغل (رويترز)

كارل دايسروث (إ.ب.أ)

مُنحت جائزة نوبل في الطب للأميركي كارل ديسيروث والألمانيين بيتر هيغيمان وجيورج ناغل؛ تقديراً لأبحاثهم في مجال البصريات الوراثية، وفق ما أعلنت لجنة نوبل في استوكهولم، أمس، في اليوم الأول من موسم هذه الجوائز العريقة لعام 2026.

وأشارت اللجنة، حسب وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية، إلى أنها منحت الجائزة للباحثين الثلاثة «تقديراً لاكتشافاتهم المتعلقة بالقنوات الأيونية التي يتم تنشيطها بالضوء وبعلم البصريات الوراثي».

ويساعد هذا المجال الباحثين على فهم كيفية مساهمة أنواع محددة من الخلايا في سلوكيات مثل التعلم والخوف والإدمان والحركة، وقد يؤدي يوماً ما إلى ابتكار علاجات للاضطرابات العصبية والحسية، مثل مرض باركنسون والصرع.

بيتر هيغيمان (إ.ب.أ)

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وستبدأ ليفيت الظهور على «فوكس نيوز» في الأول من نوفمبر (تشرين الثاني)، وفق بيان صادر عن سوزان سكوت، الرئيسة التنفيذية لـ«فوكس نيوز ميديا» والتي أشادت بما تتمتع به الناطقة السابقة باسم البيت الأبيض من «فهم للمشهد السياسي الراهن».

وتنحّت ليفيت التي وضعت طفلها الثاني في الربيع، عن منصبها في أواخر أغسطس (آب) للتركيز على عائلتها، مع تأكيدها في الوقت ذاته عزمها على مواصلة الترويج لنهج «ماغا» (لنجعل أميركا عظيمة مجددا)ً في السياسة الأميركية اليمينية.

وقالت ليفيت: «أتطلع إلى تقديم رؤيتي الفريدة المستمدة من تجربتي كناطقة باسم البيت الأبيض، مصحوبة بالطاقة والصراحة ذاتهما اللتين ميزتا فترة عملي»، وفق ما نقلته «وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية».

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ولم يعيّن ترمب بعد ناطقاً جديداً باسم البيت الأبيض. ومنذ رحيلها، توقف البيت الأبيض عن عقد مؤتمرات صحافية دورية.

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التقى مبعوث للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب بقائد الجيش السوداني مطلع الأسبوع في مصر، في الوقت الذي تسعى فيه الولايات المتحدة ووسطاء آخرون إلى إنهاء حرب مدمرة تسببت في واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم، وفق ما ذكرته وكالة «رويترز» للأنباء.

وأعلن كبير المستشارين الأميركيين للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس، يوم الاثنين، عبر منصة «إكس» عن لقائه بقائد الجيش السوداني عبد الفتاح البرهان، قائلاً: «نؤكد مجدداً على الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة، جنباً إلى جنب مع شركائنا المصريين وشركائنا وحلفائنا الإقليميين والدوليين الآخرين، من أجل التوصل إلى حل سياسي للأزمة».

وجاء هذا اللقاء النادر بعد أقل من أسبوعين من امتناع واشنطن عن منح تأشيرة دخول لقائد الجيش السوداني قبل زيارته التي كانت مقررة إلى نيويورك لحضور الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، في خطوة قالت مصادر سودانية ومصادر أخرى إنها مرتبطة بمقترح لوقف إطلاق النار تدعمه الولايات المتحدة وترفضه الخرطوم.

ويخوض الجيش السوداني معارك في مواجهة «قوات الدعم السريع» شبه العسكرية منذ أبريل (نيسان) 2023. وقالت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية الشهر الماضي إنه ليس هناك من «يمثل حكماً شرعياً ودستورياً للسودان» من القوات المسلحة السودانية أو «قوات الدعم السريع» أو أي من قادتهما. وأدت الحرب إلى نزوح أكثر من 14 مليون شخص.

وقال بولس، يوم الاثنين: «الولايات المتحدة على استعداد لدعم جميع الجهود التي تؤدي إلى حوار شامل بين القوى السياسية السودانية، مما يؤدي إلى خارطة طريق أولية لمستقبل السودان».

واتهمت واشنطن «قوات الدعم السريع» بارتكاب إبادة جماعية، واتهمت الجيش السوداني بارتكاب جرائم حرب. ونفى كلا الجانبين قبل ذلك ارتكاب اي انتهاكات.

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Lebanon, Britain to Hold Joint Military Exercise Starting Tuesday

A Lebanese flag flies as buildings lie in ruins in Mansouri, as seen from Henniye, Lebanon, September 29, 2026. (Reuters)
A Lebanese flag flies as buildings lie in ruins in Mansouri, as seen from Henniye, Lebanon, September 29, 2026. (Reuters)
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Lebanon, Britain to Hold Joint Military Exercise Starting Tuesday

A Lebanese flag flies as buildings lie in ruins in Mansouri, as seen from Henniye, Lebanon, September 29, 2026. (Reuters)
A Lebanese flag flies as buildings lie in ruins in Mansouri, as seen from Henniye, Lebanon, September 29, 2026. (Reuters)

Lebanon's army will hold exercises with the British military this month, both sides said on Monday, with the drills also to involve personnel and representatives from countries including the United States and France.

Britain has been a key supporter of the cash-strapped Lebanese army and has provided millions of dollars in assistance over the years, including helping train Lebanese soldiers to secure the country's land borders.

The Lebanese army said that the joint "Pegasus Cedar 2026" exercise would begin on Tuesday and aimed to "bolster the capabilities of military units and raise the level of coordination between the Lebanese army and friendly armies".

It said the exercise would include "training on reconnaissance, raids and combat in built-up areas", among other activities.

A British embassy statement said British soldiers based in Cyprus would "join their Lebanese counterparts in the Air Assault Regiment in a landmark military exercise aimed at strengthening bilateral defense ties and enhancing operational readiness".

"Personnel from the armies of the United States and Italy will also take part, with representatives from the armies of France, Cyprus, Qatar, and Jordan joining as observers," it added.

The exercise, to be held over three weeks, builds on a previous UK-Lebanon military training exercise held in September 2023, the embassy statement added.

Lebanese authorities have called for increased support for the country's under-resourced army, which counts some 80,000 personnel and depends heavily on foreign aid.

The military faces enormous challenges in completing its deployment to south Lebanon under a framework agreement reached in June between Israel and Lebanon that involves the disarmament of the Hezbollah group and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Hezbollah drew the country into the Middle East war in March by attacking Israel, which responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion.

While violence has dropped since June, Israel still carries out attacks and demolitions, and its troops are occupying a self-declared "security zone" running around 10 kilometers (six miles) inside Lebanon along the border.

The fighting followed another conflict that erupted in 2023 that led to an all-out war the following year.

Last month in Paris, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II, and discussed international support for the country's military.