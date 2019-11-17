Report: Internet Restricted in Protest-Hit Iran

Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

Sunday, 17 November, 2019 - 09:45
Iranian authorities restricted internet access amid protests triggered by a petrol price hike. AFP
Asharq Al-Awsat
Authorities have restricted internet access in Iran, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Sunday, after nearly two days of nationwide protests triggered by a petrol price hike.

"Access to the internet has been limited as of last night and for the next 24 hours," an informed source at the information and telecommunications ministry said, quoted by ISNA, AFP reported.

The decision was made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and communicated to internet service providers overnight, the source added.

It came after state television accused "hostile media" of trying to use fake news and videos on social media to exaggerate the protests as "large and extensive".

Netblocks, a website that monitors online services, said late Saturday the country was in the grip of an internet shutdown.

"Confirmed: Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown; realtime network data show connectivity at 7% of ordinary levels after twelve hours of progressive network disconnections," it said on Twitter.

At least one person was killed and others injured during the demonstrations that started across the country on Friday night, Iranian media said.

According to AFP, the protests erupted hours after it was announced the price of petrol would be increased by 50 percent for the first 60 litres and 300 percent for anything above that each month.

