International and Arab News

  1. Business
  2. Saudi Aramco Launches International Maritime Industries Joint Venture

Saudi Aramco Launches International Maritime Industries Joint Venture

Saudi Aramco Launches International Maritime Industries Joint Venture

Saturday, 30 December, 2017 - 10:00
A Saudi Aramco facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: HASSAN AMMAR/AFP)
Dhahran - Asharq Al-Awsat
Saudi Aramco and its partners have launched International Maritime Industries (IMI), a joint venture to build a shipyard on the kingdom's east coast.

The state-owned oil giant said in a statement on Friday that IMI had been officially launched in partnership with National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), engineering firm Lamprell Plc, and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

On that occasion, Aramco and its partners announced the appointment of Engineer Fathi K. Al-Saleem as chief executive of the joint venture. Other senior executives were also appointed

The nearly 12 million square-meter facility is planned to have an annual capacity to manufacture four offshore rigs, over 40 vessels including three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), and service over 260 maritime products.

Comments

Show All
Show Less

Editor Picks

Exclusive- Issues that Kept Egypt’s Foreign Policy Busy in 2017
Exclusive- Issues that Kept Egypt’s Foreign Policy Busy in 2017
Asharq Al-Awsat Exclusive - Qatar’s Crisis: A Regional Challenge
Asharq Al-Awsat Exclusive - Qatar’s Crisis: A Regional Challenge
Apple and Amazon in Talks to Set Up in Saudi Arabia
Apple and Amazon in Talks to Set Up in Saudi Arabia
Asharq Al-Awsat from Ain Issa Syrian Refugee Camp: Displaced Wait Permits to Access other Regions
Asharq Al-Awsat from Ain Issa Syrian Refugee Camp: Displaced Wait Permits to Access other Regions
Macron Disappoints Algerians for Failing to Apologize for Colonialist Crimes
After ISIS Defeat, Iraqi Christians Aspire for Peace
Displaced in Syria’s Idlib Dream of Returning to Eastern Aleppo
‘Former Occupiers’ Seeking Role in Libya 66 Years after its Independence
Yazidi Sisters Reunited after 3 Years in ISIS Captivity
Macron Does Not Rule out Dialogue with Syria’s Assad
Asharq Al-Awsat Exclusive: Sanaa Residents Living in Silent Anger against Houthi Oppression
Seven Years after Tunisia Revolt, Sidi Bouzid Left Disappointed

Multimedia