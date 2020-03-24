Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

Turkey Sets Shop, Bus Restrictions to Fight Rise of Coronavirus Death Toll

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 10:30
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in a market at Eminonu neighbourhood during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey imposed restrictions on Tuesday on grocery store opening hours and numbers of shop customers and bus passengers in addition steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus after the country’s death toll reached 37.


Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the new death toll overnight and said the number of confirmed cases rose by 293 on Monday to 1,529, with a total of more than 24,000 tests carried out on people.


In the latest moves, the Interior Ministry said grocery stores and supermarkets’ opening hours will be limited to between 9 am (0600 GMT) and 9 pm (2100 GMT), with a maximum of one customer for every 10 square meters of shop space.


Buses within towns and between cities will not be allowed to exceed 50% of the vehicle’s capacity, with space to be kept between the passengers, the ministry statement said.


Ankara has already closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers and indefinitely postponed matches in its main sports leagues, as well suspending flights to many countries as it looks to limit the spread of the virus.


The health minister said that Turkey will hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally made face masks so its own services can use them as the coronavirus spreads across the country, Reuters reported.


Separately, the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has called on the government to stop under-reporting the number of coronavirus infections in light of its rapid growth.


TTB Chair Sinan Adıyaman sent a letter to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, stressing the importance of avoiding information blackout on deaths and infections by coronavirus.


“Turkish people have the right to be aware of the situation in order to realize the true dimensions of the current tragic scene caused by the virus’s outbreak,” the letter read.


Dr. Alpay Azap, a member of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, announced on Tuesday that the number of infections is expected to increase to 30,000 over the next four weeks.


