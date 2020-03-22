Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. World
  3. Netanyahu Says Near Unity Govt.to Fight Coronavirus, but Rivals Disagree

Netanyahu Says Near Unity Govt.to Fight Coronavirus, but Rivals Disagree

Netanyahu Says Near Unity Govt.to Fight Coronavirus, but Rivals Disagree

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 06:15
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he was nearing a power-sharing deal with his centrist political rivals, but they swiftly denied it.


The goal, according to the veteran conservative leader, was a government empowered to confront the coronavirus crisis and end an unprecedented political deadlock that has seen Israel hold three inconclusive elections in less than a year.


He would head the government for 18 months, Netanyahu said, after which former general Benny Gantz would take over.


“The details have all been agreed,” Netanyahu said in an interview to Israel’s Channel 12 News. “I will evacuate (office) on the date we decide, there will be no tricks, no shticks. Millions of citizens are waiting for us to save Israel.”


“This is the last call for unity,” Netanyahu added.


Gantz’s Blue and White Party immediately cast doubt on the sincerity of Netanyahu’s offer.


“Netanyahu, anyone who wants unity doesn’t impose ultimatums, use partial leaks and most certainly does not hurt democracy or the citizens and does not paralyze parliament,” Gantz said on Twitter.


Netanyahu’s critics have accused him of compromising democracy while spearheading the country’s fight against the coronavirus.


Last week Netanyahu bypassed parliament and enacted emergency regulations to allow Israel’s security forces to use anti-terrorist cyber-tracking of coronavirus patients in an effort to fight the epidemic’s spread.


Netanyahu’s Likud and Blue and White have also been at loggerheads over the formation of legislative committees, including one that would address the phone-tracking issue.


The four-term prime minister is also facing criminal charges in three corruption cases, which he denies.


His trial was supposed to begin last Tuesday but has been put off until May because of the coronavirus crisis.


With a razor-thin majority of supporting lawmakers following the March 2 election, Gantz has been asked by Israel’s president to try and form a new government.


But neither Likud nor Blue and White won enough seats in parliament in the election to secure a ruling majority on their own, repeating the stalemate of two previous elections in 2019.


At least 883 coronavirus cases and one fatality have so far been confirmed in Israel. Netanyahu tightened a national stay-at-home policy this week which also limits any gatherings to 10 people.


Netanyahu floated a proposal on Saturday to have mass blood tests to check people for antibodies of the virus, so that they can go back to work.


Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Virus Advances around the World as Medical Supplies Dwindle
Virus Advances around the World as Medical Supplies Dwindle
Nearly One Billion Confined to Homes as Virus Toll Tops 12,000
Nearly One Billion Confined to Homes as Virus Toll Tops 12,000
Turkey Suspends Flights to 46 More Countries over Coronavirus Fears
Turkey Suspends Flights to 46 More Countries over Coronavirus Fears
Israel Reports First Death Caused By Coronavirus
Google Launches Coronavirus Website in US
Quake Hits Northwest Greece
NASA to Launch First Manned Mission to ISS in May
WHO Message to Youth on Coronavirus: 'You are not Invincible'
Turkey Postpones Events until End-April over Coronavirus
Pakistani Doctor Arrested in US over ISIS Links
Netanyahu Accused of Exploiting Coronavirus Crisis
1st Virus Death in Sub-Saharan Africa as WHO Calls for a ‘Wake Up’


Editor Picks

5,000 Terrorists Detained In One of The Toughest Prisons Worldwide
5,000 Terrorists Detained In One of The Toughest Prisons Worldwide
9 Years Since the Start of the Syrian Revolution: An Arena for Regional Wolves
9 Years Since the Start of the Syrian Revolution: An Arena for Regional Wolves
Mismari to Asharq Al-Awsat: LNA Mulling Cessation of Hostilities in Tripoli over Virus Concerns
Mismari to Asharq Al-Awsat: LNA Mulling Cessation of Hostilities in Tripoli over Virus Concerns
Gaza in Quarantine-like Situation Since 2007, Yet Ultra-Vulnerable to Coronavirus
Gaza in Quarantine-like Situation Since 2007, Yet Ultra-Vulnerable to Coronavirus
Beirut Temporarily Retreats over Coronavirus
Asharq Al-Awsat Tours Idlib amid Grave Concerns of Impending Virus Outbreak
Exclusive - Erdogan ‘Infiltrates’ Idlib as Haftar ‘Strolls’ in Damascus
Gaza’s Amaal Ruqayyiq Promotes Women’s Rights through Carpentry
Lebanon’s FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: We are the Most Affected and Least Influential in the Region
Sudan Energy Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: We Inherited Crumbling Economy from Former Regime
Yemeni Tribal Sheikhs Systematically Targeted by Houthis
Memoirs of Abdulaziz Khoja: I Had Warm Relations With Nasrallah That Ended After 3 Assassination Attempts – Part 2

Multimedia