  3. Iran FM Cancels Davos Trip after Organizers 'Abruptly' Change Agenda

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 09:00
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled his trip and will not be attending the Davos Forum.

Zarif had been invited and plans had been made for him to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday.

“They abruptly changed the schedule and it was not the schedule that we agreed upon. So he will not attend Davos,” Mousavi told a televised weekly conference.

The summit in the Swiss resort comes amid a crisis with Washington and disputes with Europe over Iran's nuclear steps.

It also comes after Tehran earlier this month shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. Tensions also remain high between Iran and the US after an American drone killed top Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Reuters last week reported that Zarif was no longer on the list of nearly 3,000 people due at the event, which is being held under the banner “Stakeholders for a Sustainable and Cohesive World”.

