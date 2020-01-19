Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Iran
  3. Iran Says Getting Ready for Satellite Launch

Iran Says Getting Ready for Satellite Launch

Iran Says Getting Ready for Satellite Launch

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 12:15
FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, claims to show the Simorgh satellite-carrying rocket at Imam Khomeini National Space Center in an undisclosed location, Iran. AP
Asharq Al-Awsat
Iran announced Sunday that two newly constructed satellites have passed pre-launch tests and will be transported to the nation's space center for eventual launch.

Iran's state-run media reported the 90-kilogram (200-pound) Zafar satellites each have four high-resolution color cameras and will monitor and transmit data on natural resources as well as agricultural and environmental developments.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi described the event in a tweet as an “important research step.”

Iran said its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Iran made two failed attempts to launch satellites into orbit in January and February last year.

A rocket exploded inside the Imam Khomeini Space Center in August during what officials later said was a test-launch.

Iranian officials did not acknowledge the mishap until satellite imagery showed the explosion, which officials blamed on a technical malfunction.

Meanwhile, AP reported a separate incident, as fire killed three researchers at the space center, which is some 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Ukrainian Plane Crisis Hits Tourism in Iran
Ukrainian Plane Crisis Hits Tourism in Iran
Iran to Send Black Boxes of Downed Plane to Ukraine
Iran to Send Black Boxes of Downed Plane to Ukraine
Canada Says Black Boxes From Iran Crash Should Be Sent to France
Canada Says Black Boxes From Iran Crash Should Be Sent to France
Trumps Tells Iran’s Khamenei to Be ‘Very Careful with his Words’
US Sanctions IRGC Brigadier General Over Protest Crackdown
A Look at Iran's Mounting Crises
Khamenei Says Iran Delivered ‘Slap’ to US in Iraq, Europeans Cannot Be Trusted
Countries of Iran Crash Victims Seek Compensation for Relatives
Iran Says 'No Limit' to Nuclear Enrichment
US Treasury Expects Int’l Sanctions to be Reimposed on Iran
Amnesty Slams Iran over 'Force' against Plane Shootdown Protesters
Ukraine Asks Iran to Return Black Boxes From Crashed Plane


Editor Picks

Syrians Hit Hard by Economic Crisis
Syrians Hit Hard by Economic Crisis
UN Envoy to Asharq Al-Awsat: Int’l Support for Future Libyan Agreements Sought at Berlin Summit
UN Envoy to Asharq Al-Awsat: Int’l Support for Future Libyan Agreements Sought at Berlin Summit
Upcoming Berlin Conference Draws up Military, Political Roadmap for Libya
Upcoming Berlin Conference Draws up Military, Political Roadmap for Libya
Barkindo to Asharq Al-Awsat: KSA Continues to Play Leading Role in Stabilizing Oil Markets
Barkindo to Asharq Al-Awsat: KSA Continues to Play Leading Role in Stabilizing Oil Markets
Activists Blame Houthi Corruption for Internet Blackout
Skiing Attracts Saudis to Tabuk
Living Conditions Suffocate the Lebanese, Exacerbate their Suffering
Yemen PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Implementing Riyadh Agreement Needs Wisdom, Patience
Kattan: 'Council of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden' Is Strategic Necessity
Analysts on Libya: Haftar's Sirte Seizure Major Blow to GNA
Exclusive - What Next for Syria after Soleimani’s Killing?
Soleimani’s Assassination Complicates Political, Security Situation in Lebanon

Multimedia