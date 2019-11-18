Iran Condemns US ‘Expression of Support’ for 'Rioters'

Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

Monday, 18 November, 2019 - 08:00
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Asharq Al-Awsat
Tehran condemned Washington's support for "rioters" in a statement issued late Sunday, after two days of violent protests in Iran against a petrol price hike.

The foreign ministry said that it was reacting to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "expression of support... for a group of rioters in some cities of Iran and condemned such support and interventionist remarks".

Protests erupted in Iran on Friday, hours after it was announced the price of petrol would rise to 15,000 rials a liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.

In a tweet on Saturday, Pompeo said in response to the demonstrations that "the United States is with you".

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed his comments in Sunday night's statement.

"The dignified people of Iran know well that such hypocritical remarks do not carry any honest sympathy," Mousavi was quoted as saying.

"The acts of a rioter and saboteur group supported by the likes of (Pompeo) have no congruity with the conduct of the wise Iranian people."

The statement blasted Washington's "ill-intent" over its decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran after the US withdrawal in May last year from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"It's curious that the sympathizing is being done with the people who are under the pressure of America's economic terrorism," Mousavi said.

Also Sunday, the White House condemned the use of "lethal force" and "severe communications restrictions" against the demonstrators in Iran.

"The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them," the White House said in a statement. "We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators."

