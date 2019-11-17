Man Detained at Heathrow Airport to Appear in Court on Terror Charges

Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

Sunday, 17 November, 2019 - 19:00
Signage is seen at the UK border control point at the arrivals area of Heathrow Airport, London, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man who was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight from Turkey will appear in court on Monday on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, British police said.

Mamun Rashid, 26, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of offences related to the conflict in Syria.

Counter-terrorism police detained him hours after Turkey said it deported a British man linked to ISIS terrorist organization.

Turkish authorities have begun to send ISIS detainees back to their home countries.

