Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Lebanon: Hariri Blames Aoun's Party Over Delay in Forming Cabinet

Lebanon: Hariri Blames Aoun's Party Over Delay in Forming Cabinet

Lebanon: Hariri Blames Aoun's Party Over Delay in Forming Cabinet

Sunday, 17 November, 2019 - 14:00
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun talks to Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri during the cabinet meeting in Baabda near Beirut, Lebanon December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon’s outgoing prime minister is harshly criticizing the party of the country’s president after weeks of delay in forming a new Cabinet.

A statement released Sunday by Saad Hariri’s office called the policies of Michel Aoun’s party “irresponsible,” the Associated Press reported.

Almost three weeks after Hariri resigned amid massive anti-government protests, Aoun has yet to call for consultations with parliamentary blocs’ leaders to name a new premier.

Nationwide demonstrations began on Oct. 17 against new taxes amid a plunging economy.

They’re now calling for the downfall of the political elite who have run the country since the 1975-90 civil war.

Some major factions in Lebanon’s sectarian political system want to keep Hariri in the new government.

They want him to form a cabinet of politicians and technocrats. for his part, Hariri is insisting on only technocrats.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Lebanon slipped deeper into political crisis on Sunday after the withdrawal of a top candidate for prime minister fruther narrowed the chances of creating a government needed to enact urgent reforms.

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, withdrew his candidacy late on Saturday, saying it was too difficult to form a "harmonious" government with broad political support.

Safadi was the first candidate who had appeared to win some consensus among Lebanon's fractious sectarian-based parties since Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29.

However, protesters denounced the choice of Safadi, a prominent businessman and longtime politician they said was part of the elite they sought to oust.

"We are in a deadlock now. I don't know when it will move again. It is not easy," said a senior political source.

"The financial situation doesn't tolerate any delay."

According to Reuters, another political source described efforts to form a new government as "back to square one."

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Egypt Officials: 3 Security Forces Killed in Sinai Blast
Egypt Officials: 3 Security Forces Killed in Sinai Blast
Algeria Kicks off Presidential Campaign With Five Candidates
Algeria Kicks off Presidential Campaign With Five Candidates
Iraq Protesters Block Roads Amid Strike Call
Iraq Protesters Block Roads Amid Strike Call
Assad Warns Washington of ‘Iraq-style Scenario’
Algerians Divided Over Holding Elections
Iraq: Parliament to Pressure Defense Minister After 'Third Party' Statement
Saudi Arabia's Relief Arm Distributes Food Aid in Yemen's Governorates
Libya: Haftar Disregards Washington’s Call to Halt Fighting in Tripoli
Microsoft to Probe Israeli Company Using Tech to Surveil Palestinians
Lebanon: Safadi Withdraws Candidacy for PM
Israeli Army Arrests Lebanese Man for Jumping Border Fence
Sudan Verdict in Bashir Graft Trial Set for Dec. 14


Editor Picks

Exclusive: Petrol Price Hike Ignites Revolt in Iran
Exclusive: Petrol Price Hike Ignites Revolt in Iran
Exclusive - Syrian Refugees Trickle Back to Qusayr under Watchful Eyes of the Regime, Hezbollah
Exclusive - Syrian Refugees Trickle Back to Qusayr under Watchful Eyes of the Regime, Hezbollah
Belaid to Asharq Al-Awsat: For First Time, Algerians Won’t Know Winner of Elections Beforehand
Belaid to Asharq Al-Awsat: For First Time, Algerians Won’t Know Winner of Elections Beforehand
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night

Multimedia