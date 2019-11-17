Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

  3. Algeria Kicks off Presidential Campaign With Five Candidates

Sunday, 17 November, 2019 - 14:00
Algerian presidential candidates, former culture minister Azzedine Mihoubi (L), former prime ministers Abdelmadjid Tebboune (2nd-L) and Ali Benflis (3rd-R), head of the Mostakbal Movement party Abdelaziz Belaid (2nd-R), and former tourism minister Abdelkader Bengrina (3rd-L) stand together during a press conference after signing a charter of ethics in the capital Algiers on November 16, 2019. (Photo by - / AFP)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Algeria’s presidential campaign is officially kicking off Sunday with five candidates vying to replace the longtime leader pushed out in April amid sustained protests.

Two former prime ministers, Ali Benflis and Abdelmadjid Tebboune, are among those running in the Dec. 12 election to replacing former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Big crowds took to the streets Friday for a 39th consecutive week to demand an end to Algeria's post-colonial political system.

Protesters said they don't trust those currently in power to ensure democratic elections, citing their past links to Bouteflika, the Associated Press reported.

Benflis and Tebboune are considered the favorites of the vote.

Candidates also include two former ministers, one of them a moderate Islamist, plus the head of a small party.

