Lebanon Bank Staff Union to Discuss Ending Strike after Receiving Security Plan

Saturday, 16 November, 2019 - 12:00
The closed entrance of the Association of Banks in Lebanon in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon’s bank staff union will meet on Sunday or Monday to decide whether to call off a strike, after receiving a plan to secure banks with a stepped up police presence, the president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees said on Saturday.

The union began the strike on Tuesday over safety fears, as protests against political leaders sweep Lebanon and depositors demand access to their money after banks imposed new curbs.

George al-Hajj said banks could re-open as early as Monday if the union agrees that the plan is satisfactory.

Hajj expressed support for the plan but said there was not yet a final decision.

It calls for police officers to guard select branches and provides a hotline for banks to call in immediate security assistance if needed.

The demonstrations have been fueled by anger at Lebanon’s ruling elite, widely perceived to have overseen rampant state corruption for decades.

Banks have been seeking to prevent capital flight by imposing restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad.

