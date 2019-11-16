Iraq Protesters Edge Closer to Baghdad’s Green Zone

In Baghdad, protesters try to pull down concrete walls placed by Iraqi security forces. (AP)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Protesters in Iraq have edged closer to the Green Zone in Baghdad, security and medical officials said on Saturday.



The Green Zone is the fortified seat of government and it also houses many foreign embassies.



The officials said that protesters took control of the strategic Khilani Square and part of Sinak bridge leading to the area after security forces pulled back following a night of violent altercations.



Security forces are still deployed on part of the bridge in order to block the protesters from pushing into the Green Zone.



Officials said a roadside bomb killed three people and wounded 18 late Friday near Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protest movement.



Another roadside blast in the southern city of Nassiriya wounded 18 that same evening.