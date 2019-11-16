Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. Sports
  2. Messi Scores as Argentina Beat Brazil in Riyadh Friendly

Messi Scores as Argentina Beat Brazil in Riyadh Friendly

Messi Scores as Argentina Beat Brazil in Riyadh Friendly

Saturday, 16 November, 2019 - 08:30
Argentina celebrates victory against Brazil during the Superclasico in Riyadh on Friday. (SPA)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Lionel Messi struck on his return to international duty Friday following a three-month ban as Argentina defeated fierce rivals Brazil 1-0 in a friendly in Riyadh. The Superclasico was held as part of the Riyadh Season festival.

The Barcelona forward was suspended by CONMEBOL for accusing South American football's ruling body of "corruption" after he was sent off in July's third-place play-off with Chile at the Copa America.

Messi netted the only goal of the game at the King Saud University Stadium on 13 minutes, tapping home the rebound after his penalty was saved by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.

His effort came shortly after Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus rolled a spot-kick wide for Brazil, who were playing without the injured Neymar.

Messi, who scored with a pair of free-kicks in his last game with Barcelona, twice threatened from set pieces in the second half before Liverpool 'keeper Alisson beat away a powerful drive from Leandro Paredes.

Rodrygo, the 18-year-old who scored a sensational Champions League hat-trick with Real Madrid this month, made his Brazil debut as he replaced Willian for the final 20 minutes.

However, Brazil were unable to find an equalizer as their winless run since capturing the Copa America title extended to five matches.

The match was attended by 25,000 spectators, including Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki Al-Sheikh.

"It's important to win and it is always nice to beat Brazil, for the rivalry, which feels a lot of late," said Messi.

"It's good for everything that is to come, to continue growing while looking towards the qualifiers and the next Copa America (in 2020)."

The meeting between the two South American giants was the second in Saudi Arabia in little over a year. Brazil beat Argentina 1-0 in Jeddah in October 2018.

Brazil also defeated Argentina 2-0 at home in the semi-finals of this year's Copa America, a controversial match that left Messi complaining the hosts had benefited from favoritism.

Brazil will play a friendly against South Korea in Abu Dhabi on November 19, in their final game before South American qualifying starts for the 2022 World Cup in March.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

As England Played its 1,000th, the Story of the First Full Football International
As England Played its 1,000th, the Story of the First Full Football International
Eric Dier: People Said I was Injured but I Just Kept on Falling Ill
Eric Dier: People Said I was Injured but I Just Kept on Falling Ill
Dani Alves: 'If You Win Without Effort, You Triumph With No Glory at All'
Dani Alves: 'If You Win Without Effort, You Triumph With No Glory at All'
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain to Take Part in Gulf Football Cup in Qatar
Black Football Managers Join Forces in Maracanã to Condemn Racism in Brazil
People Should Stop Throwing Stones Inside English Football's Glass House
Saudi Arabia Staging Revamped 4-Team Spanish Super Cup
What Stoke Can Expect After Prising Michael O'Neill From Northern Ireland
Son’s Reaction to Gomes Injury Shows How Hard It Is for Players to Walk Away
Arsenal Can Offer a Last Surge through the Gears for Mourinho’s Diesel Destroyer
Balotelli Returned to Italy with Hope. It Has Been Crushed Again by Racism
Bloody-Minded Characters Could Lift Pep Guardiola to Even More Success


Editor Picks

Exclusive - Syrian Refugees Trickle Back to Qusayr under Watchful Eyes of the Regime, Hezbollah
Exclusive - Syrian Refugees Trickle Back to Qusayr under Watchful Eyes of the Regime, Hezbollah
Belaid to Asharq Al-Awsat: For First Time, Algerians Won’t Know Winner of Elections Beforehand
Belaid to Asharq Al-Awsat: For First Time, Algerians Won’t Know Winner of Elections Beforehand
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa

Multimedia