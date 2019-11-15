Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

  2. Lebanon to Hold Gasoline Tender Amid Supply Concerns

Friday, 15 November, 2019 - 11:30
A demonstrator walks past a closed road by burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests, in Khaldeh, Lebanon November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Kanaan
Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon will hold a tender for gasoline in December, Energy Minister Nada Boustany said on Friday, as it looks to stave off a potential supply shortage brought on by worsening economic conditions.

A state tender for gasoline is unusual in import-dependent Lebanon, where fuel is typically procured by private companiesm Reuters reported.

However, the ongoing protests over the poor state of the economy have led to bank closures, which in turn impacted traders’ ability to buy from abroad.

A tender announcement from the Energy and Water Ministry said Lebanon was seeking 150,000 tonnes of 95 octane gasoline and the deadline for offers is December 2.

“I expect good results from the tender and from there we will see how the market will move,” Boustani told broadcaster LBC.

The central bank said last month that it would prioritize foreign currency reserves for fuel, medicine and wheat but traders say their ability to transfer payments to suppliers has been complicated by the bank closures.

Banks, which were shut for half of October, closed again this week over staff security concerns.

According ti Reuters, most transfers out of the country have been blocked and, with US dollars scarce, the pegged Lebanese pound is weakening on the black market.

