Kuwait's Government Resigns

Kuwait government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem. KUNA

Asharq Al-Awsat

Kuwait's prime minister has submitted his cabinet's resignation to the Emir, a government spokesman said on Thursday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah "submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir... in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle," government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem said in a statement.



Minister of Finance Nayef al-Hajraf and Minister of Public Works Jenan Bushehri resigned this month.



The resignation came after Kuwaiti lawmakers on Tuesday submitted a motion for a no-confidence vote against Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

