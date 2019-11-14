Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Gulf
  3. Kuwait's Government Resigns

Kuwait's Government Resigns

Kuwait's Government Resigns

Thursday, 14 November, 2019 - 11:30
Kuwait government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem. KUNA
Asharq Al-Awsat
Kuwait's prime minister has submitted his cabinet's resignation to the Emir, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah "submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir... in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle," government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem said in a statement.

Minister of Finance Nayef al-Hajraf and Minister of Public Works Jenan Bushehri resigned this month.

The resignation came after Kuwaiti lawmakers on Tuesday submitted a motion for a no-confidence vote against Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Saudi Arabia Exerts Efforts to Enhance Security of Int’l Sea Lanes
Saudi Arabia Exerts Efforts to Enhance Security of Int’l Sea Lanes
Kuwait: Minister of Public Works Resigns after Stormy Inquiry Session
Kuwait: Minister of Public Works Resigns after Stormy Inquiry Session
Saudi Ambassador Announces Development of Hospital, Airport in Aden
Saudi Ambassador Announces Development of Hospital, Airport in Aden
Saudi Arabia Convicts 38 for Financing Terrorism
Saudi Arabia Slams Iran’s Ongoing Deception over Nuclear Program
UAE: Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for Political Solution in Yemen
King Salman Sponsors King Khalid Prize 2019 Award Ceremony
Saudi Police Arrest Assailant of Live Play Performers
Sultan of Oman Receives Saudi Deputy Defense Minister
Saudi-British MoU Emphasizes Facing Platforms of Extremist Rhetoric
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kurdistan President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
Saudi-Russian Agreement in Islamic Cooperation


Editor Picks

Exclusive - Syrian Refugees Trickle Back to Qusayr under Watchful Eyes of the Regime, Hezbollah
Exclusive - Syrian Refugees Trickle Back to Qusayr under Watchful Eyes of the Regime, Hezbollah
Belaid to Asharq Al-Awsat: For First Time, Algerians Won’t Know Winner of Elections Beforehand
Belaid to Asharq Al-Awsat: For First Time, Algerians Won’t Know Winner of Elections Beforehand
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa

Multimedia