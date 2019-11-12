Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Fear and Sorrow in Gaza and Israel after Another Escalation

Fear and Sorrow in Gaza and Israel after Another Escalation

Fear and Sorrow in Gaza and Israel after Another Escalation

Tuesday, 12 November, 2019 - 18:15
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Sirens wailed, residents ran to bomb shelters and both sides feared yet another war as an Israeli targeted strike killing an Islamic Jihad commander in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday sparked exchanges of fire.

The escalation sent shock waves through the coastal strip and into Israel.

The dawn raid killed Jihad commander Baha Abu Al-Ata and his wife, triggering waves of rocket fire into Israel which sent residents rushing for cover across the south and center of the country.

Israel blamed Ata for previous rocket fire and other attacks against it, calling him a "ticking bomb" who was planning more violence.

Israel launched air raids after the retaliatory rockets, targeting what it said were Jihad militant sites and rocket-launching squads.

In the Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv and other locations, the Israeli army ordered anyone not in "essential" occupations -- such as hospital staff -- to stay home, reported AFP.

Some who arrived before getting the message found their office doors locked.

Kindergartens, schools and universities in parts of the country were closed, forcing what Israeli media said were about a million pupils and students to miss classes.

Rocket fire

Schools were also closed throughout the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians feared yet another full-blown conflict -- which would be a fourth since 2008.

Just south of Tel Aviv, a rocket fell on the seaside town of Rishon Lezion, crashing onto a street close to an upscale residential district.

A 62-year-old local resident who gave her name only as Ruty was philosophical, pitying those who live next to the Gaza border.

"The poor people in the south," she said. "They live this every day so we can't complain when it comes to us sometimes."

Further south, near the port of Ashdod, a rocket slammed into a busy highway, narrowly missing several speeding vehicles and exploding in an orange ball and a cloud of smoke, video from traffic cameras showed.

'We are afraid'

In the town of Sderot, within sight of the Gaza Strip and a constant target for cross-border fire, a rocket hit a factory, setting it ablaze although there were no reported casualties there.

"We woke up and saw the news regarding the assassination (of Al-Ata) and we celebrated," said local resident Netanel, 24, who did not give his surname.

Gaza's health ministry reported a total of five people killed and 30 wounded in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli medics said they had treated 39 people for a range of injuries.

Gaza resident Amin Dalloul, 31, called the latest spiral of violence a ploy by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who could be indicted for corruption in the coming weeks.

"The (Israeli) occupation wants a new war on Gaza to save Netanyahu and hence the Zionist decision to return to the assassinations," he said.

Abeer Hassan, 37, was worried at the prospect of a full-blown Israeli offensive.

"We are afraid," she said. "We do not want new wars."

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Saudi Arabia's KSrelief Continues Humanitarian Mission in Yemen, Region
Saudi Arabia's KSrelief Continues Humanitarian Mission in Yemen, Region
US-Led Coalition Discusses ISIS After Baghdadi's Death
US-Led Coalition Discusses ISIS After Baghdadi's Death
Turkey Seeking to Uncover Circumstances of White Helmets Founder’s Death
Turkey Seeking to Uncover Circumstances of White Helmets Founder’s Death
Aramco Calls for the Implementation of 4.0 Industrial Revolution
Court Says EU States Must Label Israeli Settlement Products
Egypt: Trial of 12 ISIS-Linked Suspects Adjourned
Schools Shut across Southern Iraq in Bid to Revive Protests
Tunisia Denies Infiltration of ISIS Militants Into Its Territory
Palestinian Authority Hails Arab Consensus on its Cause
UN Calls for New, Competent Govt. in Lebanon as Banks, Schools Remain Shut
Netanyahu: Conflict with Palestinians Obstructs Building Ties with Arab World
Iraq: Committee to Investigate Tear Gas Used in Protests


Editor Picks

Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa
Security, Political Messages behind Hezbollah’s Threat to Lebanese Banks
Exclusive – Houthis Set up Black Market to Sell School Textbooks

Multimedia