Iran Accuses Europeans of 'Hypocrisy' Over Nuclear Deal

Iran's resumption of uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran is the fourth step back Iran has taken from its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. AFP

Asharq Al-Awsat

Iran accused European nations of hypocrisy on Tuesday for criticizing its latest step back from a nuclear deal while failing to fulfil their commitments of relief from US sanctions.



President Hassan Rouhani made no mention of a new report from the UN nuclear agency that reveals its inspectors detected uranium particles of man-made origin at an undeclared site in Iran.



But Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna said the UN watchdog had been given access to the site "with the utmost cooperation and clarification," AFP reported.



"Cooperation between Iran and the agency on this issue is still ongoing. Therefore, any attempt to prejudge and present immature assessment of the situation would be aimed at distorting the facts for political gains," Gharib Abadi said in a statement.



A year after the US pullout from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran began reducing its commitments to the deal hoping to win concessions from those still party to the accord.



Iran's latest measure came last week, when engineers began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into mothballed enrichment centrifuges at the underground Fordow plant south of Tehran.



On Monday Britain, France, Germany and the European Union said Iran's decision to restart activities at Fordow was "inconsistent" with a 2015 nuclear deal.



"The E3/EU have fully upheld their JCPOA commitments, including sanctions-lifting as foreseen under the JCPOA," they said.



"It is now critical that Iran upholds its JCPOA commitments and works with all JCPOA participants to de-escalate tensions."



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back on Tuesday,



"'Fully upheld commitments under JCPOA' YOU? Really?" he tweeted, according to AFP.



Zarif said Iran had already "triggered and exhausted" a dispute resolution mechanism in the troubled accord.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass had on Monday threatened the use of "all the mechanisms laid down in the agreement" to make Iran comply with its obligations under the JCPOA.



On Tuesday, Rouhani said Iran only began scaling back its nuclear commitments a year after the US withdrawal to give the other parties time to make up for it.



"We waited for a year," Rouhani told a televised news conference.



"Nobody in the world can blame us by saying 'Why are you abandoning your commitments under the JCPOA today and why have you launched Fordow today?'" he said.



"This is a problem that the enemy has created for us," he said.



Iran's approach, he said, was to take "the path of resistance and perseverance" by reducing commitments under the JCPOA and engaging in negotiations.



"We are negotiating with the world... they are giving us proposals, we're giving them proposals."



Rouhani made no mention of the uranium particles the IAEA said its inspectors had detected at an undeclared site in Iran.



In a report seen by AFP on Monday, the watchdog said its inspectors had "detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency."



The particles are understood to be the product of uranium which has been mined and undergone initial processing, but not enriched.



Britain, France, Germany and the EU said that they were "extremely concerned".