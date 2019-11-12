Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. World
  3. Trump Says Baghdadi Successor in US Crosshairs

Trump Says Baghdadi Successor in US Crosshairs

Trump Says Baghdadi Successor in US Crosshairs

Tuesday, 12 November, 2019 - 06:15
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
US President Donald Trump placed the ISIS group's new chief in the crosshairs Monday as he marked Veterans' Day by celebrating the killing of the extremists' former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

While US presidents traditionally mark the day by laying a wreath at a vast military cemetery in Arlington, near Washington, Trump traveled to New York where he made an address ahead of the city's annual parade of veterans.

Trump was widely criticized after announcing a full withdrawal of US troops from Syria last month, with opponents and even some allies saying it could allow ISIS to rebuild as well as leaving US-allied Kurdish fighters vulnerable to a Turkish invasion.

But the US president used his speech in New York to claim that the ISIS leadership was running scared in the wake of Baghdadi's death in a raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on October 26.

"Just a few weeks ago, American special forces raided the ISIS compound and brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," he said.

"Thanks to American warriors, Baghdadi is dead, his second in charge is dead, we have our eyes on number three.

"His reign of terror is over, and we have our enemies running very, very scared. Those who threaten our people don't stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military."

After the death of Baghdadi and ISIS main spokesman, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, in a raid the following day, the organization named the little known Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new leader.

Following the uproar over his announcement of a full troop withdrawal, Trump said that he would leave some troops in the region to protect valuable oil fields.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an interview at the weekend that US troop levels in northern Syria would probably stabilize around 500.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

EU Agrees Sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus Drilling, to Add Names Later
EU Agrees Sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus Drilling, to Add Names Later
Gambia Files Rohingya Genocide Case against Myanmar at World Court
Gambia Files Rohingya Genocide Case against Myanmar at World Court
Turkey Begins Deportation of ISIS Militants
Turkey Begins Deportation of ISIS Militants
Small Rally in Support of Netanyahu in Corruption Cases
US: Turkey Should Scrap Russian Missile System or Face Sanctions
French ISIS Suspects Want to Go Home, and ‘Go on with My Life’
30 Years after the Berlin Wall, Cyprus' Division Endures
US-Afghan Army Convoy Fires Flares, Hits Drivers on Road
Turkey Says to Begin Repatriation of ISIS Prisoners on Monday
Netanyahu Appoints Far-right Bennett as Defense Minister
Exhausted Syrian Migrant Dies in Slovenia
France's Lafarge Has Charge of Crimes Against Humanity Lifted


Editor Picks

Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Russian Energy Minister: Committed to Maintaining Balance of Oil Market Volatility
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Mihoubi to Asharq Al-Awsat: I Would Not Be Running for Algeria Presidency if I Were Involved in Corruption
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa
Security, Political Messages behind Hezbollah’s Threat to Lebanese Banks
Exclusive – Houthis Set up Black Market to Sell School Textbooks

Multimedia