Iraq: Oil Production, Exports Stable Amid Protests

Saturday, 9 November, 2019 - 14:15
FILE PHOTO: A general view of al-Zubair oil field near Basra, Iraq July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani /File Photo
Asharq Al-Awsat
Iraq’s oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.

“Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health,” a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement noted, Reuters reported.

Tens of thousands of people have protested across the country since Oct 1. with security forces using lethal force to try to quell the unrest.

Demonstrators are demanding an overhaul of the political system and criticizing corruption in the ruling class since 2003.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday that political parties had “made mistakes” in their running of the country, promising electoral reform and other measures as he sought to bring an end to the protests.

“Political forces and parties are important institutions in any democratic system, and they have made great sacrifices, but they have also made many mistakes,” Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

According to Reuters, he made his remarks as security forces were trying to push protesters back from several major bridges in Baghdad that had been occupied for days.

At least 34 people were injured as security forces launched tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse protesters near the bridges.



