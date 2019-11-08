Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

Turkey, Russia Kick off Third Joint Patrols in Northern Syria

Friday, 8 November, 2019 - 11:45
Turkish officers talk with Russian officer near Turkish-Syrian border - AP
Asharq Al-Awsat
Turkish and Russian troops began their third joint ground patrols in northern Syria as part of an agreed-upon deal, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on Friday.

The patrols will be carried out in Qamishli and Derik cities, east of the Euphrates.

"Within the framework of the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on Oct. 22, 2019; the third joint land patrol began with the participation of Turkish and Russian military elements and UAVs in the region between Qamisli and Derik east of Euphrates," the ministry said in a tweet.

Russia has deployed military helicopters to patrol an area near Syria’s border with Turkey in order to help protect Russia military police working on the ground, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Interfax cited Russian military pilot Dmitry Ivanov as saying that Moscow would deploy its helicopters along several patrol routes at a height of 50-60 meters.

“Flights will be carried out daily along all the patrol routes,” he was quoted as saying.



