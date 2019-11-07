Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Trump Optimistic About Outcome of Renaissance Dam Discussions

Trump Optimistic About Outcome of Renaissance Dam Discussions

Trump Optimistic About Outcome of Renaissance Dam Discussions

Thursday, 7 November, 2019 - 13:30
Trump and representatives of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia in the negotiations on the Renaissance Dam (Trump’s Twitter account)
Washington - Hiba al-Qudsi
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had met with top representatives from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to help resolve their long running dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On his official Twitter account, Trump said the meeting went well and discussions will continue.

The US Treasury hosted Wednesday a ministerial meeting including foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan and World Bank President David Malpass.

The parties agreed to work toward resolving their dispute over the filling and operation of a massive dam project in Ethiopia by Jan. 15, 2020.

Sources stressed that the US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, was keen during the meeting to provide the appropriate atmosphere to bridge the views, resume negotiations and find ways to resolve differences on the main points raised by the Egyptian side.

Cairo fears the filling of the dam reservoir on the Blue Nile tributary will restrict already scarce supplies of water from the Nile, on which the country is almost entirely dependent. Sudan is also downriver from the project.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed readiness for Egyptian-Sudanese-Ethiopian cooperation in projects to export electricity.

He said this could be achieved through the electricity linkage projects between Egypt and Sudan, from which Ethiopia could benefit in exporting electricity to Europe in the future.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's position seemed very cautious and adhering to Addis Ababa’s right to achieve development and generate electricity from the dam established on the Blue Nile.

It refused to compromise its right to achieve the aspirations of its development plans to promote its economy.

Sources from the Ethiopian embassy pointed out that the difference with Egypt is related to technical issues rather than political matters.

They noted that Ethiopia has been showing more flexibility during the negotiations and is reviewing the Egyptian request to fill the dam in a period of four to seven years instead of two years in order not to affect the two downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Thousands of Lebanese Students Took to Streets to Demand Better Future
Thousands of Lebanese Students Took to Streets to Demand Better Future
Iraq Crude Stuck at Field for Third Day as Protests Cut Roads
Iraq Crude Stuck at Field for Third Day as Protests Cut Roads
Morocco Worried About Return of ISIS Militants
Morocco Worried About Return of ISIS Militants
Fatah Refuses to Meet Hamas before Elections Decree
Hamas in Cairo to Discuss Elections
UNRWA Receives Support after Commissioner’s Resignation
Tunisia: Ennahda Considers Options as Countdown Commences for Govt Formation
Fuel Prices Double in Southern Syria During Winter
Libya: LNA Continues to Target GNA Forces in Tripoli
Yemen Central Bank Governor: Riyadh Agreement Will Have Positive Impact on the Economy
Lebanon: New Government to Take Shape within 48 Hours
Amman: ‘Stabbing Attack’ on Tourists in Jerash


Editor Picks

Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa
Security, Political Messages behind Hezbollah’s Threat to Lebanese Banks
Exclusive – Houthis Set up Black Market to Sell School Textbooks
Iraq's Uprising an Open Crisis with No Known Path Forward

Multimedia