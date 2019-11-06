Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. Sports
  2. FIFA Says Iraq Unsafe to Host World Cup Qualifying Games

FIFA Says Iraq Unsafe to Host World Cup Qualifying Games

FIFA Says Iraq Unsafe to Host World Cup Qualifying Games

Wednesday, 6 November, 2019 - 11:00
FIFA said Iraq is not safe enough to host World Cup qualifying games. (Getty Images)
Asharq Al-Awsat
FIFA said Wednesday that Iraq is not safe enough to host World Cup qualifying games against Iran and Bahrain.

FIFA revealed it asked the Iraq football federation "to nominate a neutral venue" for the matches on November 14 and 19.

The games were to be played in Basra, the southern city which hosted Iraq's return last month to playing competitive games at home.

Iraq has rarely staged home games since the 1980s because of security concerns.

Turmoil in Iraq in recent weeks has been fueled by economic problems and dissatisfaction with Iran's political influence on its neighbor.

Iraq's 2-0 win over Hong Kong in Basra last month left the national team at the top of its five-team qualifying group. Two teams advance to the next round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Aston Villa’s Frédéric Guilbert: ‘I Was Told I’d Be a Third-Rate Player, at Best’
Aston Villa’s Frédéric Guilbert: ‘I Was Told I’d Be a Third-Rate Player, at Best’
Premier League Sucks up Talent as EFL Clubs Count Cost of Reserve Teams
Premier League Sucks up Talent as EFL Clubs Count Cost of Reserve Teams
Ten of the Most Prolific Strikers in Europe This Season
Ten of the Most Prolific Strikers in Europe This Season
Daniele De Rossi’s Adventure With Boca Juniors Confirms Football’s Fall in Argentina
Lebanon's Al Ahed Clinch AFC Cup with Win over North Korean Side
Signings of Tevez and Mascherano Nearly Burst West Ham’s Bubble
Why Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo Took a Risk and Left Barcelona
There Are Many Who Should Be Saying Sorry – but Xhaka Is Not One of Them
A Squash Mystery in Egypt: Is there Something in the Nile?
Former F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Confirmed for Ula Neom Rally
Tommy Doyle’s Debut Knits Family Tighter into Manchester City Fabric
Premier League Needs to Stop VAR Operating Like a Nitpickers’ Charter


Editor Picks

Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Riyadh Agreement Paves Way for New Political, Security Arrangements in Yemen
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa
Security, Political Messages behind Hezbollah’s Threat to Lebanese Banks
Exclusive – Houthis Set up Black Market to Sell School Textbooks
Iraq's Uprising an Open Crisis with No Known Path Forward

Multimedia