Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Trump Hails Signing of Riyadh Agreement on Yemen

Trump Hails Signing of Riyadh Agreement on Yemen

Trump Hails Signing of Riyadh Agreement on Yemen

Wednesday, 6 November, 2019 - 06:30
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
US President Donald Trump lauded on Tuesday the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.

In a tweet, he said the signing was a “very good” start, calling on all parties in Yemen to continue to exert efforts to reach a final deal.

The UK also welcomed the signing of the deal.

In a statement, the British Foreign Office said: “The British government welcomes the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the Yemeni legitimacy and the Southern Transitional Council, and supports this document as an important step to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.”

UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, congratulated the two sides on the deal which he said would propel efforts to end the wider war.

"The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen," he said in a statement.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz sponsored the signing ceremony that took place in the Saudi capital on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and STC chief Aidarous al-Zubaidi and several senior officials.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Arab World Welcomes Signing of Riyadh Agreement on Yemen
Arab World Welcomes Signing of Riyadh Agreement on Yemen
Yemen Govt., Southern Transitional Council Sign Riyadh Agreement
Yemen Govt., Southern Transitional Council Sign Riyadh Agreement
Terrorist Cell Linked to ISIS Leaders Uncovered in Tunisia
Terrorist Cell Linked to ISIS Leaders Uncovered in Tunisia
UN Pushes for Elections in Palestine
Turkey, Russia Hold Second Joint North Syria Patrol, near Kobani
At Least 2 Killed in Protest Violence in Iraq as Authorities Block Internet
US Announces its Support to Dialogue in Libya
Yemen's Ports Make Revenues Worth $43M in 4 Months
Hamas Leader Admits to Receiving Support from Iran
Moroccan Authorities Send Hirak Figures to Solitary Confinement
Lebanese Troops Open Roads Closed by Protesters
Aoun: Priority Is to Fight Corruption, Investigate With All Officials


Editor Picks

Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Journalists Launch Newspaper to Cover Iraq Protests
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
Exclusive: Revolt in Iraq Reveals Divisions in Tehran, Najaf
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
GE President in Saudi Arabia: We Seek to Diversify Economic, Energy Resources in Line With Vision 2030
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Yemen’s Deputy PM to Asharq Al-Awsat: 2 Days Separate us from Riyadh Agreement
Shadow of 2017 Protests Looms over Iranian Media Coverage of Lebanese Protests
Lebanon’s Protests: Cleaning in the Morning and Partying at Night
Saleh’s Party Rebels against Houthis in Sanaa
Security, Political Messages behind Hezbollah’s Threat to Lebanese Banks
Exclusive – Houthis Set up Black Market to Sell School Textbooks
Iraq's Uprising an Open Crisis with No Known Path Forward
Hariri Says Lebanese Govt Rejects Any Hostile Activity against Gulf States

Multimedia