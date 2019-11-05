Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

  3. Cyprus Detains 2 Syrians over Boat Filled with 131 Migrants

Tuesday, 5 November, 2019 - 18:45
A woman holds her child outside the Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp outside Nicosia, Cyprus September 10, 2017. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Cyprus police have detained two Syrian men on suspicion of human trafficking following the arrival of a boat loaded with 131 Syrian migrants on the island nation's northeastern coast.

Police said Tuesday that the two men were aboard another vessel that had shadowed the boat ferrying the migrants as it approached the Cypriot coastline on Monday.

Cypriot authorities had tracked the movements of the migrants' boat by radar.

The men, ages 43 and 53, were arrested after a marine police patrol boat intercepted their vessel off the Akamas nature preserve, reported The Associated Press.

Both men face charges including aiding and abetting the illegal entry of migrants in Cyprus and people trafficking by a sea route.

All 131 migrants, including five women and eight minors, were taken to a reception center on the capital's outskirts.

