Anti-Govt. Protesters Block Roads Across Lebanon

Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday. (AFP file photo)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite that have plunged the country into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis.



The nationwide protests, which were ignited on October 17 by a government proposal to tax WhatsApp calls, led Saad Hariri to resign as prime minister last week. The protests have since spread to demand an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.



Formal consultations over the formation of a new cabinet have yet to begin.



Protesters blocked main highways north and south of Beirut and in other areas including the northern city of Tripoli.



“The slogan is ‘this revolution doesn’t know sleep, form the government today’,” said Hashem Adnan, who was blocking the Ring Bridge in Beirut, demanding a new cabinet independent of the political elite which protesters accuse of corruption.



“People are continuing because you know you can’t trust this regime, any part of it,” he said, according to Reuters.



Schools were shut for a third week.



On one of Beirut's main avenues, protesters distributed leaflets apologizing for closing roads and saying that the "roads will remain closed until an independent government is formed."



Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. With growth around zero percent, a slowdown in capital inflows has led to a scarcity of US dollars and pressure on the pegged Lebanese pound.



Lebanon is one of the world’s most heavily indebted states and is widely seen to be in need of urgent moves that would narrow the government’s gaping deficit and revive confidence.



The government proposed a vague roadmap last month aimed at improving the economy, fighting corruption and replacing the sectarian political system with a civil state, but the protests have continued.



A semblance of normality had gradually returned to the country last week after the Hariri resignation, and banks reopened for the first time in two weeks on Friday.



Though no formal capital controls were announced, customers encountered new restrictions on withdrawals of US dollars and transfers abroad.



Hariri continues in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government.



President Michel Aoun has yet to begin the formal consultations with MPs to designate the next prime minister, drawing criticism from rivals.



On Saturday, the presidency said he was working to resolve “complications” first and would start the consultations soon.



Supporters of Aoun staged a big rally near the presidential palace on Sunday, followed by larger anti-government protests in Beirut and other parts of the country later in the day.