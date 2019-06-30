Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

  2. Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting to Kick Off Sunday

Sunday, 30 June, 2019 - 07:45
Abu Dhabi - Asharq Al-Awsat
More than 1,000 world-renowned political figures and climate action experts are attending the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, ADCM, which Kicks off Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting serves as a precursor to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019 and aims to outline the agenda and draft resolutions to be tabled at the Summit, WAM reported.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will welcome Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General as well as other distinguished guests at the meeting in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace.

Among the participants are officials from countries most vulnerable to natural disasters, changing landscapes and resilience issues, in addition to policy makers driving change, such as Miguel Arias Canete, European Union Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy.

According to WAM, in addition to international ministers and policy makers, leading experts, such as Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, who has made tackling the health impacts of climate change one of WHO’s five key priorities, plays a defining role at ADCM.

For his part, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "On June 30, our capital, in partnership with the United Nations, hosts a crucial conversation on the next steps global decision-makers need to take on climate action."

