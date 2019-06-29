Sudan Military: Protesters Responsible for Any Violence at Sunday Rally

Protesters in Sudan. (Reuters)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Sudan’s ruling military council held on Saturday the protest movement responsible for any outbreak of violence during rallies on Sunday.



"The country is going through a serious crisis, and we will hold the Alliance for Freedom and Change entirely responsible if any soul is lost in the march,” it said in a statement.



Sunday's mass rally will be the first attempt to mobilize protesters after a June 3 crackdown on a protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.



The violent dispersal of the sit-in came after talks between the generals and protest leaders collapsed over who should lead a new governing body -- a civilian or a soldier. The generals have resisted a transfer of power to a civilian administration.



Ethiopia and the African Union have mediated between the two sides and proposed a 15-member civilian-majority body to govern the country during a three-year transition period.



The generals said Friday the proposal could be a base to resume talks with protesters, although they expressed "some observations", a spokesman said.



About 130 people have been killed since the June 3 crackdown, according to doctors close to the protest movement. The health ministry said 61 people were killed.



On Saturday, deputy head of the military council General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo insisted the generals had no intention of holding on to power.



"The military council is just a guarantor," he said.



"We are saying we want a civilian government, a government of competences, of independents. This is not political talk...This is true."



Dagalo, widely known by his nickname Himeidti, commands the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been heavily deployed in Khartoum since the crackdown on protesters.



He justified the heavy presence of security forces in the capital.



"The military forces who are deployed in Khartoum are there for the security of the people, not to disturb them," he said. "There are vandals, there are people who have an agenda, a hidden agenda, we don't want problems."

