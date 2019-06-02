Pompeo: US Ready to Talk to Iran With ‘no preconditions’ If It Acts Like 'A Normal Nation'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis attend a press conference at the Castelgrande closing a bilateral meeting on June 2, 2019 in Bellinzona, southern Switzerland.

Asharq Al-Awsat

Washington is prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions but needed to see the country behaving like "a normal nation", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.



"We are certainly prepared to have that conversation when the Iranians can prove that they want to behave like a normal nation," Pompeo said Sunday at a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona.



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani suggested on Saturday that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks, Reuters reported.



"We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate," said Rouhani.



Last year, Pompeo outlined 12 ways Iran must change — including stopping its support for proxy groups and halting its missile program — before the United States lifts sanctions.



