Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Iran
  3. Pompeo: US Ready to Talk to Iran With ‘no preconditions’ If It Acts Like 'A Normal Nation'

Pompeo: US Ready to Talk to Iran With ‘no preconditions’ If It Acts Like 'A Normal Nation'

Pompeo: US Ready to Talk to Iran With ‘no preconditions’ If It Acts Like 'A Normal Nation'

Sunday, 2 June, 2019 - 12:15
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis attend a press conference at the Castelgrande closing a bilateral meeting on June 2, 2019 in Bellinzona, southern Switzerland.
Asharq Al-Awsat
Washington is prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions but needed to see the country behaving like "a normal nation", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"We are certainly prepared to have that conversation when the Iranians can prove that they want to behave like a normal nation," Pompeo said Sunday at a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani suggested on Saturday that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks, Reuters reported.

"We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate," said Rouhani.

Last year, Pompeo outlined 12 ways Iran must change — including stopping its support for proxy groups and halting its missile program — before the United States lifts sanctions.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

IRGC Fortifies Tehran With Surface-to-Air Missiles
IRGC Fortifies Tehran With Surface-to-Air Missiles
Iran Increases Stockpiles of Nuclear Materials: IAEA
Iran Increases Stockpiles of Nuclear Materials: IAEA
US Denies Claims of Exemptions on Iran’s Oil Sanctions
US Denies Claims of Exemptions on Iran’s Oil Sanctions
Russia Rebuffs Iranian Request to Buy S-400 Missiles
US Says to Take Iran’s Sabotage of Vessels to Security Council
Rouhani Suggests Talks with US Possible if it Lifts Sanctions
Iran Sees ‘No Prospect of Negotiations’ with US
Kuwait Calls on Iran to Resolve Crises through Dialogue
Iran’s IRGC Refuses to Negotiate with the ‘Great Satan’
Trump: Washington Not Looking for Iran Regime Change
Rouhani to Khamenei: Iran Govt Maintained Nuclear Deal
Iran Sends Envoy to 3 Gulf States to Explore Communication Channels with US


Editor Picks

King Salman Urges Firm Stand to Deter Iran
King Salman Urges Firm Stand to Deter Iran
Crop Fires Ruin Iraqi, Syrian Harvests
Crop Fires Ruin Iraqi, Syrian Harvests
Yemen’s Government Urges Transparency in Operations of Int’l Organizations
Yemen’s Government Urges Transparency in Operations of Int’l Organizations
Sudan Opposition to Asharq Al-Awsat: Counter-Revolt Wants to Impede Talks with Military
Sudan Opposition to Asharq Al-Awsat: Counter-Revolt Wants to Impede Talks with Military
Exclusive - Russia and the Arabs: Ideology and Interests
Exclusive - 40 Years of Iran’s Sponsorship of Terror
Houthis Lead Coercive Recruitment Campaign against African Refugees
Djibouti President to Asharq Al-Awsat: Saudi Arabia’s Hosting of Arab, Islamic Summits Boosts Unity
OIC Chief: Islamic Summit Held in Dire Times as Islamophobia Rises
Lebanon’s Defense Minister: We Will Talk With Hezbollah on Arms Strategy
Deputy Minister of Hajj to Asharq Al-Awsat: Saudi Arabia Rejects Politicization of Holy Rituals
Sudan Opposition Member to Asharq Al-Awsat: Differences Exist over Representation at Sovereign Council

Multimedia