Pope Begins Official Visit to Morocco

Saturday, 30 March, 2019 - 13:15
Pope Francis waves as he boards a plane upon his departure for a two-day trip to Morocco on March 30, 2019 at Rome's Fiumicino airport. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Pope Francis arrived in Morocco Saturday on a two-day trip centred on inter-faith relations.

King Mohammed VI greeted the pope after his Alitalia plane, which also carried his entourage and journalists, landed at the Moroccan capital's airport.

Last month Francis visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the imam of Cairo's Al-Azhar.

The two signed a document on "human fraternity for world peace.”

"As Christians and Muslims, we believe in God the creator and merciful one, who has created men and women and placed them on earth so that they might live together as brothers and sisters, respecting each other's diversity and helping each other in their need," Francis said in a video message to Moroccans released on the eve of his visit.

His trip to Morocco comes 34 years after St. John Paul II became the first pope to visit.

