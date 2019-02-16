Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

Saudi Arabia Condemns Terror Attack in North Sinai

Saturday, 16 February, 2019 - 18:45
Egyptian military vehicles in Sinai. (Reuters)
Asharq Al-Awsat
Saudi Arabia condemned on Saturday that terrorist attack in Egypt’s North Sinai region, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

An official source at the Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with Cairo in its war on terrorism, offering its condolence to the families of the victims, government and people of Egypt.

Fifteen Egyptian military personnel were killed or wounded in a clash on Saturday in Arish in North Sinai in which seven terrorists were also killed, the Egyptian military said.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack on its news agency AMAQ.

Security forces launched a campaign a year ago against extremists focused on Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, and say they have killed several hundred militants since then.

“Combing operations and the pursuit and elimination of the terrorist elements in the area where the incident took place is ongoing,” the military spokesman said in a statement.

