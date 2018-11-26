OPCW to Probe Aleppo Chemical Attack

A woman breathes through an oxygen mask after a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria. (Reuters)

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will investigate a gas attack in Syria’s Aleppo on Saturday.



Fernando Arias, the OPCW’s new head, said Monday the global chemical weapons watchdog had asked the United Nations department of security to say whether it was safe to deploy a team to Aleppo, where regime forces two years ago ousted the opposition from the last pocket of territory that they controlled.



Saturday’s attack wounded up to 100 people.



UN war crimes investigators, who have a standing mandate to examine all human rights violations committed in Syria, are also collecting information and asking sources for any evidence, a UN official in Geneva said according to Reuters.



“Once they have something concrete and credible that meets their standard of proof, they will be able to report publicly,” he said. The panel has attributed 33 documented chemical attacks to the regime since 2013, while the perpetrators of six others have not been sufficiently identified.



World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the WHO had “received unconfirmed reports of patients arriving in health facilities in Aleppo with symptoms that may be consistent with exposure to chemical agents”.



Under new powers granted in June, the OPCW will be able not only to determine whether a chemical weapons attack occurred but also to assign blame. That responsibility had fallen to a joint UN-OPCW mission until Russia blocked a UN Security Council resolution to extend its mandate a year ago.



Past investigations by the joint mission found that Syrian regime forces had used chlorine and sarin several times in the civil war, while the ISIS terror was found to have used sulfur mustard gas once. Opposition groups have not been found in formal reports to have used banned toxic munitions.



A health official in Aleppo said victims had suffered breathing difficulties, eye inflammation and other symptoms that suggested the use of chlorine gas.



Chlorine is a widely available industrial chemical, but its use as a weapon is banned internationally. Investigators concluded in previous reports that Syrian regime forces had used helicopters to drop barrel bombs full of chlorine onto rebel-held areas.



Reports of the Aleppo attack overshadowed meetings at the OPCW in The Hague, where 193 member countries gathered to discuss the agency’s future.



On the same day that a ceremony was held to honor victims of such banned weapons, major powers swapped allegations about who was to blame for the resurgence in their use in Syria.