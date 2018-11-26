International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Arab Coalition Destroys 13 Naval Mines Planted by Houthis

Arab Coalition Destroys 13 Naval Mines Planted by Houthis

Arab Coalition Destroys 13 Naval Mines Planted by Houthis

Monday, 26 November, 2018 - 06:45
Yemeni pro-government fighters carry explosives and land mines planted by the Houthis on June 8, 2018, near the city of Al Jah in Hodeidah. (AFP)
Riyadh - Asharq Al-Awsat
The Saudi-led Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen announced Sunday that it had destroyed 13 naval mines over the weekend that the Iran-backed Houthis had arbitrarily planted in the country.

This brings to total 86 the number of naval mines the coalition has destroyed since kicking off its operations in Yemen.

Thirty-six mines alone were destroyed last week, said coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

The removal of the mines is part of efforts to ensure the safety of global naval and trade routes in the southern Red Sea area.

Maliki said the explosives posed a threat to vital coastal facilities, fishing vessels and large oil tankers.

He condemned the Houthis for planting the mines, saying it was a “blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law.”

Moreover, the militias’ actions “are damning evidence that they are not serious about ceasing their terrorist and hostile acts that are threatening regional and international security,” he added.

“The Houthis will be held responsible for any damage or environmental or economic disasters as a result of their terrorist and hostile acts,” he said.

Comments

Show All
Show Less
CAPTCHA

This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Related News

Yemeni President Heads to Riyadh to Meet with UN Envoy
Yemeni President Heads to Riyadh to Meet with UN Envoy
Iraq Floods Leave 21 Dead in Two Days: Health Ministry
Iraq Floods Leave 21 Dead in Two Days: Health Ministry
Syria Regime and Rebels Swap Prisoners
Syria Regime and Rebels Swap Prisoners
Agreement Looms Following Barzani's Visit to Baghdad, Najaf
Syria: 47 US-Backed Fighters Killed in ISIS Attack Near Deir Ezzor
ISIS Strikes Again in Southern Libya, Kidnaps 11
New Hodeida Port Plan Faces Backlash
PLO Commander: We Support Russia’s Move to Revive Political Process
Lebanese President: Government Crisis Grown Bigger
US Trains 30,000 SDF Members East Syria to 'Contain' Iran
24 SDF Members Killed by ISIS in Syria
20 Houthis Killed in Battles in Central Yemen


Editor Picks

Exclusive - British Ambassador to Yemen: Resolution 2216 is Basis for Peace
Exclusive - British Ambassador to Yemen: Resolution 2216 is Basis for Peace
Exclusive - Overcrowded Prisons in Lebanon Leave Many Criminals at Large
Exclusive - Overcrowded Prisons in Lebanon Leave Many Criminals at Large
Exclusive - Shura Council Chief: Regional Affairs Must Not Be Exploited to Target Saudi Arabia
Exclusive - Shura Council Chief: Regional Affairs Must Not Be Exploited to Target Saudi Arabia
Exclusive - Displaced Syrian Students Keep up with Lebanese Counterparts
Exclusive - Displaced Syrian Students Keep up with Lebanese Counterparts
Exclusive - ‘Impossible’ Houthi Commitments Key to Peace in Yemen
Exclusive – Deserters Wary of Syrian Regime’s Pledge of Pardon
Exclusive - Lebanon: Palestinian Camps Home to Armed Groups Under Islamic Labels
Facing US Sanctions, Tehran Set to Lose Economic Deals in Syria
Exclusive – Left Behind: ISIS Children in Syria, Iraq Await Int’l Solution
Jordanians Dash Over for Cheap Shopping at Syria Border
Baghdad-Falluja Rail Service Back on Track
Exclusive – Terrorism Rears its Head in Mosul to Threaten Iraq Political Process

Multimedia