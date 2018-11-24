Egypt Unveils Pharaonic Tomb Found in Luxor

An Egyptian archaeologist works on restoring sarcophagi inside a tomb at al-Assassif Necropolis, in Luxor, 700km south of Cairo, Egypt, 24 Novmber 2018. EPA

Asharq Al-Awsat

Egypt said Saturday that archaeologists have found a pharaonic tomb in Luxor housing the mummies of a priest and his wife from the 13th century B.C.



Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani said the tomb contains decorative sarcophagi, a thousand statuettes, as well as other treasures.



The tomb, which is on the West Bank of the Nile near the Valley of the Kings, also contains several colorful paintings of pharaonic royalty.



Egypt has hoped to revive its tourism sector.

