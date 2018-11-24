Suspected ISIS Gunmen Carry Out Deadly Attack in Libya

A view of destroyed buildings and cars after the street was controlled by forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar in Derna, Libya June 13, 2018. Picture taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Asharq Al-Awsat

At least nine security service members were killed in a suspected attack by ISIS gunmen in the southeastern Libyan desert town of Tazerbo on Friday, a senior security official said.



Eleven other people including civilians and a security chief were also "kidnapped" by members of the extremist group, which attacked a police station in the town, north of Kufra, added the official.



The extremists, who had reached the town in pickup trucks, then fled the scene.



The town - which was a resting point for tourists going on Sahara camping tours before Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 - listed six residents on its website as having been killed.



The Tazerbo desert region is controlled by the forces of Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Haftar.



An attack claimed by ISIS killed at least five people in October in the central Kufra region.



Another attack in August claimed by the terrorist organization killed 11 people including nine LNA members.